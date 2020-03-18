Home

Richard Allen Stone, 68, died March 17, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at a later date.
Mr. Stone was born in Coral Gables and grew up in DeLand, graduating from DeLand High School in 1970.
He loved surfing, fishing, and being near the water.
Allen attended Calvary Baptist Church, serving as the custodian for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Louise. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Lee), his sister, Patricia Gould, and a large extended family.
Memorial donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 741102, Orange City, FL 32774-1102.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 18 to Apr. 1, 2020
