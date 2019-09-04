|
Richard "Dick" Lindenberg passed away Aug. 29, 2019. There will not be a public service.
Dick was married to Emily Lindenberg for 63 years. He was a father to Kent, Tammy and Lori; a grandfather to Ashley, Brett and Austin; a brother to Janice, Tom and Karen; and a son to "Bud" and Guyla Lindenberg.
After serving in the U.S. Navy 1955-57, Dick graduated from Purdue University with a degree in engineering.
He and his family moved to DeLand in 1972.
Dick retired from Sparton Electronics, and enjoyed golf, NASCAR, fishing and boating.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the .
