DELAND - Richard Michael "Rick" Mueller Jr., 73, died Feb. 24, 2020, at his home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rick was born in 1946 in Wadsworth, Ohio, to Richard M. Sr. and Maxine Dowd Mueller.
He grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, and graduated from St. Vincent's High School (now St. Vincent's/St. Mary's) in Akron, Ohio.
Rick earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and did master's work in psychology at Kent State University.
He served in the U.S. Army for six years, as a captain, a helicopter pilot and an interpreter of Hanoi-dialect Vietnamese during his tour of duty in Vietnam.
Rick worked for geotechnical engineering firms in Akron and Columbia, South Carolina, until his retirement.
He married Dr. Carolyn Biltz Mueller in 1989, and they moved to DeLand in 1999.
Rick is survived by his wife; sister-in-law Elizabeth Biltz Paul; and nephews Neal, Nevin and Nikhil Paul.
Rick loved driving, touring, and showing his BMWs and his standard poodles, Duke and Tina.
Lankford is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 6 to Mar. 21, 2020