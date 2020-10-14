Richard O. "Dick" Heard, 93, a lifetime resident of DeLand, died Oct. 11, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Heard was born May 16, 1927, to Henry M. and Hallie Heard at DeLand Memorial Hospital on Stone Street, and received his primary and secondary education in DeLand's public schools.

After graduating from high school, Dick joined the U.S. Navy, and served as a gunner's mate aboard the destroyer the USS Hollister during World War II.

Upon his discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Emory University in Atlanta, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1949.

Upon returning to DeLand, Dick purchased the Greyhound Bus franchise, and operated the DeLand Bus Terminal, until he became a principal in the insurance firm of Lane, Heard, LeVeille and Gunby Inc.

Later, he formed Dick Heard Insurance and Real Estate Inc., serving as president until merging the firm with Brown & Brown Inc.

Mr. Heard was active in the banking community, serving as a director of DeLand State bank from 1970 until it was acquired by SunTrust in 1984.

He was a founding director and vice chairman of the board of directors for First Community Bank, until the bank was acquired by Riverside National Bank.

Mr. Heard's community service included serving three terms as a commissioner for the West Volusia Hospital Authority. He was a past president of the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce, a past president of the DeLand and West Volusia Board of Realtors®, a former member of the DeLand Rotary Club, and a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency for the City of DeLand.

An ardent golfer, Mr. Heard served as president and as a member of the board of directors of DeLand Golf Course Inc. (DeLand Country Club) for many years.

Mr. Heard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Alexander Heard; three children, Suzanne H. Bethune (John), Richard O. Heard Jr. (Diane) and H. Mick Heard II; his beloved grandchildren, Lauren Bethune, Ross Bethune, Savannah Heard, Katie Van Gordon, Nick Heard and Alex Heard; and great-grandson Landon Dix.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



