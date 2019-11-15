|
DELAND - Richard W. Merrill, 85, died Oct. 30, 2019. Mr. Merrill was born May 5, 1934, in Hannover, Germany.
He was a friendly, funny young man, full of the joy of life. After completing school in Germany, he began an apprenticeship as a gardener, until he decided to immigrate to America, which was sponsored by his Aunt Charlotte, and her husband, Professor John Vaughen, of DeLand.
After working for a while in DeLand and Daytona Beach, Mr. Merrill decided to obtain an education as a teacher. He moved to Miami, and earned a master's degree.
Mr. Merrill taught in high school in Miami for many years. He then obtained a real estate license, and worked in real estate sales and development in Miami.
He also enjoyed frequent international travel.
Mr. Merrill retired and moved back to DeLand in 2007.
He is survived by his sister, Christa Rausch; his brother-in-law, Hans Rausch; his niece, Cornelia Lührs and her family, all of whom are from Verden/Aller, Germany; his nephew, Roland Rausch from Frankfurt, Germany; and his cousin, Daniel Vaughen of DeLand, all of whom, together with his friends and acquaintances from DeLand and Miami, will cherish their good memories of him.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30, 2019