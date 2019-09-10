|
|
DOUGLAS, Ga. - Richard Warren "Dick" Tyler, 82, passed away Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. A graveside service and interment took place Aug. 31 at Rocky Pond Cemetery in Douglas, with Rev. Lonnie Spikes officiating.
Mr. Tyler was born Nov. 25, 1936, to Wesley Tyler and Zella Vaughn Tyler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Tyler, and a sister, Linda Gail Shivers.
Mr. Tyler was a native of Sanford.
He retired as a machinist with ABB Electrical Corp. of Sanford.
Mr. Tyler served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of Rocky Pond Baptist Church in Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda McClelland Tyler of Douglas; one daughter, Stacy Gloria of Dallas; two stepdaughters, Dawn Dolgner of Douglas and Sherri Tabb of Osteen; one sister, Pat McCullough of Opelika, Alabama; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of friends.
Ricketson Funeral Home in Douglas was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019