Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ricketson Funeral Home - Douglas
305 W. Ward St.
Douglas, GA 31533
(912) 384-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Warren "Dick" Tyler


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Warren "Dick" Tyler Obituary
DOUGLAS, Ga. - Richard Warren "Dick" Tyler, 82, passed away Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. A graveside service and interment took place Aug. 31 at Rocky Pond Cemetery in Douglas, with Rev. Lonnie Spikes officiating.
Mr. Tyler was born Nov. 25, 1936, to Wesley Tyler and Zella Vaughn Tyler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Tyler, and a sister, Linda Gail Shivers.
Mr. Tyler was a native of Sanford.
He retired as a machinist with ABB Electrical Corp. of Sanford.
Mr. Tyler served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of Rocky Pond Baptist Church in Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Brenda McClelland Tyler of Douglas; one daughter, Stacy Gloria of Dallas; two stepdaughters, Dawn Dolgner of Douglas and Sherri Tabb of Osteen; one sister, Pat McCullough of Opelika, Alabama; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of friends.
Ricketson Funeral Home in Douglas was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 10 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now