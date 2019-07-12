DELAND - Rita B. "Peachy" Maguire Milligan, 92, passed away June 26, 2019, at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Orange City. A graveside service will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at DeLand Memorial Gardens. The family will have a small get-together at the home of Mrs. Milligan's niece Mary, at 111 Grace St. in DeLand.

Mrs. Milligan was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes Christmyer Maguire of Martins Ferry, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin R. Milligan; her brother, Joseph; her sister, Martha; and two grandsons, Dwayne and Paul.

Rita and Benjamin were members of St. Peter's Catholic Church in DeLand.

The couple were married Nov. 7, 1944.

To this union were born three daughters, Sharon Marshall (Eddie) of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Regina Starkey (Sam) of Toronto, Ohio, and Gail Milligan of Clairton, Pennsylvania. The couple had seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 12 to July 27, 2019