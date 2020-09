Or Copy this URL to Share

EUSTIS - Robert A. Fernandes, 88, died Sept. 18, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand.

Born June 7, 1932, Robert retired from the U.S. Army.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



