Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Robert Bruce "Bob" Bratzel Jr.


1953 - 2019
Robert Bruce "Bob" Bratzel Jr. Obituary
Robert Bruce "Bob" Bratzel Jr., 65, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family and devoted caregivers. Family, friends and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to a celebration of his life. Please call Joe or Mary Vouglas at 973-534-7422 for further details.
Bob was born Sept. 16, 1953, in Fort Lauderdale. He worked in the real estate title business for most of his career, following in his parents' footsteps.
Bob loved to cook for his family and friends, and was the author of many creative recipes, publishing treasured family cookbooks.
He enjoyed many hobbies, including collecting antiques, painting, making stained-glass works of art, and growing orchids.
Bob was a gentle, loving man despite facing many health challenges later in his life.
He always had a smile for everyone he encountered, and a steadfast happy, positive disposition. He will be remembered mostly for his kindness, his unstoppable wit and his loving nature.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Bartenbach Bratzel, mother Ethel "Dickie" Kinder Bratzel, and father Robert Bruce "Bob" Bratzel Sr. He is survived by his cousins, Jay Moeller and Julie Moeller Bradley, stepmother Ginny Bratzel and stepbrother Bruce Greene, along with a host of fun-loving friends and co-workers.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 19 to Aug. 3, 2019
