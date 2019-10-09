Home

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Robert Drew "Bob" Evans

Robert Drew "Bob" Evans Obituary
COLBERT, Ga. - Robert Drew "Bob" Evans, 77, died Oct. 7, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Hospital in Athens, Georgia, following a lengthy illness. A private service was held Oct. 8.
Mr. Evans leaves his wife of 59 years, Foye "Polly" Palmer Evans; his sons, Kenneth D. Evans of Waycross, Georgia, and Robert Carl Evans of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his daughters, Elizabeth Evans Hope (Rodney) of Waycross and Jacqueline A. Evans of Colbert; his brother, Richard O. Evans (Chris) of Barberville; sister Beverly Susan Evans (Robin) of Barberville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Born and raised in Volusia County, the son of Robert O. Evans and Stella Harper Evans, Bob spent the majority of his life in Volusia County, before relocating to Colbert.
He was a loyal employee of 37 years of Sherwood Medical/Tyco, before retiring in 1998.
Should friends and family desire, donations may be made to the East Georgia Cancer Coalition in Athens, or to TJ & Friends Foundation in Elberton, Georgia.
Sympathy may be expressed online at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton, Georgia, was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019
