DELAND - Robert "Bob" Feasel, 99, died Oct. 27, 2020.

Born Sept. 21, 1921, in DeLand, Bob was the former owner of Feasel Paint and Glass.

He attended DeLand schools and was a graduate of Stetson University.

Groce Funeral Home in Asheville, North Carolina, is in charge.



