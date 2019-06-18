Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Glenn Ray Obituary
DELAND - Robert Glenn Ray, 72, died June 7, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in the chapel of Lankford Funeral Home, 220 E. New York Ave. in DeLand, with Chaplain Steve Wiggers officiating and with military honors by the U.S. Army National Guard.
Mr. Ray was born Nov. 21, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, to Roy Robert Jr. and Thelma Irene Birch Ray.
Robert was a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, where he served for more than 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Martha, son Robert, and a brother, Edward.
Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from June 18 to June 30, 2019
