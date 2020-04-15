|
|
Robert Hiram Dean, 88, passed peacefully April 9, 2020, from this world to Heaven. Funeral arrangements will be determined at a later date.
Mr. Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Mary Francis; parents Rollo and Virginia Dean; brother Jack Dean Sr.; and son Stephen Wood. He is survived by his brother Charles Allan Dean (Elizabeth) of Vero Beach; sons Paul Dean (Pam) and Stewart Wood (Mary), all of DeLand; stepdaughters Amy Dixon (Rick) of LaVergne, Tennessee, and Beverly Soapes (Andy) of Eagleville, Tennessee; stepson John Kirkwood (Judy) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and nine nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in Mobile, Alabama.
He graduated from high school in DeLand in 1949.
Robert entered the U.S. Army in 1950, earning numerous medals and awards, including the Purple Heart.
He later worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company in Miami until retirement, after which he moved to Estill Springs, Tennessee, and served in city government and as a substitute teacher in the area schools.
Robert was a member of Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand.
His three greatest loves were Jesus, family and country.
Family and friends described him as loving, loyal and a true patriot.
While he will be missed here on Earth, his family rests in the knowledge that they will again all be together one day in Heaven. John 3:16
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 15 to Apr. 30, 2020