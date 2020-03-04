|
CRAWFORDVILLE - Robert John Basso, 62, died Feb. 29, 2020, in Tallahassee, with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Harvey Young Farm, Cowboy Country Church, 195 Harvey Young Farm Road in Crawfordville.
Robert was a native of Islip, New York, and had lived in Crawfordville for the past 26 years, moving there from DeLand.
Mr. Basso was Catholic.
He enjoyed football, wrestling, 4-H, choir and the Glee Club, and loved golf.
Survivors include his three daughters, Summer Hindle and her husband, Chris, Dawn Basso and Christy Basso; his partner, Henriette Geyer; the mother of his children, Babs Jones; his brothers and sisters, Kathy Campbell (Scott), Emma Basso (Bobby Terrell), Barbara Kemmler (Hanns), Rick Basso (Kathy), Anne Basso Madore, Patti MacDonald (Jim), Rose Dubois (Eric) and Eli Chamberlain; two brothers-in-law, Mark Madore and Scott Chamberlain; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 19, 2020