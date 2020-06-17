Robert L. 'Bob' Bain

Robert L. "Bob" Bain, born Jan. 29, 1931, in Amarillo, Texas, died May 26, 2020, at the age of 89 at the Good Samaritan/Florida Lutheran Center in DeLand. He will be interred with his fellow veterans at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

Bob was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He worked at an exclusive country club in Philadelphia until he came to Florida and worked at the family business in Deerfield Beach.

When Bob moved to the DeLand area, he worked with Tatum Groves and, later, as the church sexton at Pilgrim Community Church in Orange City, as well as for the Long family in Lake Helen for more than 20 years.

Bob endeared himself to everyone, especially at Good Samaritan Center, and his presence will be missed by each of us.

He is survived by his brother, James Bain and sister-in-law, Valerie, of Overland Park, Kansas; nephew James Bain II of Corpus Christi, Texas; grand-nephew Jason Bain of Nashville, Tennessee; and nieces Heidi Hadden of Parkland, Heather Lewis of Boca Raton, and Holley Radican of Highland Village, Texas.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



