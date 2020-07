Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Robert L. Green, 69, passed away July 22, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand.

Born April 30, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Robert came to DeLand from Broward County.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS America during the Vietnam War.

A retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Broward County, Robert enjoyed everything about cars.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



