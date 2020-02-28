|
Dr. Robert L. "Bob" Smith, 89, retired Stetson professor, died Feb. 19, 2020, at AdventHealth DeLand. There will be no formal funeral ceremony.
Dr. Smith was born Nov. 30, 1930, in New York City, to Lester Smith and Evelyn Carruthers Smith of Pelham Manor, New York.
Lester Smith was one of the earliest "ad men," an officer with Ruthrauff and Ryan, a professional advertising
agency.
His mother, who trained as a nurse in Canada, was an operating theater nurse on Canadian troop ships in World War I.
After Lester died, Evelyn drove young Bob and his sister, Lila, to Los Angeles, where they attended public school. Later in grade school during World War II, Bob packed a strange item in his backpack: a gas mask.
Evelyn had married a chemist with a huge sugar-production facility on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, and masks were required, especially when he sneaked under the barbed wire on the beaches.
For his final two years in high school, Bob attended an experimental private school, California Preparatory in Ojai.
He then earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of California in Los Angeles, concentrating on language and literature in Spanish.
Dr. Smith began his academic teaching career with six years as instructor of Spanish at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
In 1966, he accepted the position of resident director of the study abroad program for the City University of New York (CUNY) at the University of Granada in Spain.
After four years there, and a return to the Queens College campus of CUNY, he accepted the offer of a resident directorship of another study abroad program, this one for the Associated Mid-Florida Colleges Program at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Spain.
Dr. Smith came to Stetson University in the fall of 1977. Here he served on the Faculty Senate, chaired the Department of Foreign Languages, and was a charter member of Stetson's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.
His major project was helping organize Stetson's Latin American Studies Program.
After his retirement, his colleagues surprised him with the Robert L. Smith Award, to be received by the top graduating senior with a minor in the field.
Always passionate about reading and learning, Dr. Smith also loved hiking, camping, fishing, playing tennis, driving his VW Beetle around this country and his VW camper in Europe from Portugal to Norway and with students in Spain.
Perhaps his most memorable trip was accompanying a geographer friend on a yearlong doctoral research project studying early agricultural terracing in the Andes.
He loved adding to the small mountains of books in his home; he loved movies, plays and Stetson's musical performances.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ellen Smith, also a professor emeritus from Stetson; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Crabs of Bozeman, Montana; nephews Peter Khourie of Mill Valley, California, and Matthew Khourie (Carolyn) of Houston; and niece Leslie Van Orden of Lucerne, California.
If desired, donations may be made to agencies concerned with saving the environment. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 28 to Mar. 14, 2020