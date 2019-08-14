|
Robert Lee 'BJ' Bryant Jr.
DELAND - Robert Lee "BJ" Bryant Jr., 40, passed away July 30, 2019.
BJ was a roofer/handyman by trade, who loved nature and his family.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jason Perry, and his father, Robert Lee Bryant Sr. He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Julia Bryant of Leesburg and Makayla Hardman of Apopka; his sons, Robert Lee Bryant III of DeLand, and Ethan Bryant of North Carolina; his mother, Elizabeth McCune (Michael) of Casselberry; sisters Cathy Bryant and Anita Perry, both of DeLand; stepbrother Michael McCune of Casselberry; niece Leanna Bradley; nephews Tommy Whisenant, Michael Whisenant (Kimberly), Brandon Whisenant (Brooke Guadagno) and Joshua Perry; two great-nieces, Zoey and Lilith Whisenant; and his surviving family in Georgia, Uncle Lawton Sonny Bryant (Ruth) and cousins Lonnie, Angela, Cindy, Hans and Karl.
Rest easy, BJ, we will all miss and love you eternally!
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 14 to Aug. 29, 2019