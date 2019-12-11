|
HIRAM, Ga. - Robert Lewis Denham, 79, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Mr. Denham was born Sept. 22, 1940, in DeLand, to Charles and Mamie Denham, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Denham, Harry Denham and Charles William "Bill" Denham Sr.; and his sister, Lura Jean Denham.
Robert worked as a police officer for the cities of Ormond Beach, DeLand, and Holly Hill; as deputy constable of DeBary; as special investigator for the Florida State Attorney's Office; and he retired as a district manager of Carmichael Theaters.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Denham of Hiram; his daughters, Pam (Chip) Mills of Daytona Beach, Cheryl Denham of Acworth, Georgia, and Stephanie (David) Sutton of Hiram; as well as 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was raised in the Presbyterian Church in DeLand, and was a lifelong Presbyterian by faith.
