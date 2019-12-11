Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
724 N Woodland Blvd
Deland, FL 32720
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
724 N. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Denham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lewis Denham


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lewis Denham Obituary
HIRAM, Ga. - Robert Lewis Denham, 79, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Mr. Denham was born Sept. 22, 1940, in DeLand, to Charles and Mamie Denham, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Denham, Harry Denham and Charles William "Bill" Denham Sr.; and his sister, Lura Jean Denham.
Robert worked as a police officer for the cities of Ormond Beach, DeLand, and Holly Hill; as deputy constable of DeBary; as special investigator for the Florida State Attorney's Office; and he retired as a district manager of Carmichael Theaters.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Denham of Hiram; his daughters, Pam (Chip) Mills of Daytona Beach, Cheryl Denham of Acworth, Georgia, and Stephanie (David) Sutton of Hiram; as well as 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was raised in the Presbyterian Church in DeLand, and was a lifelong Presbyterian by faith.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 11 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -