Robert Simpson "Bob" Gould, 85, died Dec. 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Georgia.
Bob was born in DeLand to Vincent Ward Gould Jr. and Kathleen Simpson Gould.
In the sixth grade, he was introduced to band, and music became a lifelong passion.
Bob graduated in 1956 from Georgia Technical College in Atlanta with a civil-engineering degree, and was president of the college's marching band.
Bob served in Korea with Presbyterian Church U.S., using his engineering skills to build a university building.
After two-and-a-half years in Korea, he was drafted and served four years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska.
Bob studied at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur for half a year, before sailing to Brussels to study French for his upcoming years of service in the Congo.
Bob and his dedicated team of Congolese colleagues turned gifts to Presbyterian Church U.S. into 35 churches, clinics and schools. His beautiful stone buildings are lasting monuments to the thousands of hours workers chipped stone.
In the Congo, Bob met his wife, Mary Scott, to whom he was married for 54 years. Bob and Mary continued working together in the Congo for 15 more years while raising their daughters.
ln 1980, the family settled in Decatur, where Bob first worked at MacKinnon & Associates architectural firm.
Later, he studied computer programming and worked as a programmer until his retirement.
The Gould family was warmly welcomed by Decatur Presbyterian and Oakhurst Presbyterian churches, where Bob sang in choirs, helped with Sunday-school duties, worked with building and grounds, led a youth group, and was an elder.
He was also president of the Decatur High School Band Parents Association.
In 1999, Bob fell from a ladder, and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
In 2000, the director of the Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse that Bob attended asked him to design a card to thank donors. Thus began his next career painting with acrylics and working in papier-mache, cut-paper designs, clay and duct tape. His art is in the homes of many collectors and friends.
Bob's kindness and compassion and gentle spirit endeared him to everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Scott Gould; two daughters, Kathryne McKinley Gould (Doug Tobin) and Diana Gould Johnston (Andrew Johnston); grandson Declan Scott Johnston; older brother, Vincent Ward Gould Ill (Faye Stogner Gould) of DeLand; a sister-in-law, Esther Lathrop Gould of DeLand; and many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, William Howard Gould.
Bob donated his body to Emory School of Medicine.
Memorial donations may be made to Oakhurst Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 310, Decatur, GA 30031.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020