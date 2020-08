Or Copy this URL to Share

PIERSON - Robert Stone, 86, died Aug. 9, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at First Baptist Church of Pierson, followed by a graveside service at Methodist Cemetery in Pierson. A celebration of his life will take place at the Pierson Lions Club at a later date. Face masks are required for all services.

