DELAND - Robert Walter Bradley, 69, died peacefully in the early-morning hours of July 31, 2019, at Grand Villa Memory Care Altamonte Springs, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. A celebration of his life was held Aug. 3 at the DeLand Airport Restaurant & Gin Mill, followed by an open house Aug. 4 at the home of Ken and Joyce Bradley.
Mr. Bradley was born Jan. 26, 1950, in DeLand, to J.C. Bradley and Bonnie Bohn.
Robert spent his entire youth in DeLand, attending DeLand-area schools. Not only was he a member of his high-school golf team and a star basketball player, he took up the guitar and played in a local rock band called The Towne Cryers.
He graduated from DeLand High School in 1968.
Robert's talents on the basketball court led to a scholarship to Armstrong State University, where he played for four years, scoring more than 1,000 points during his college career, before graduating in 1972 with a degree in business administration.
After college, Robert worked for many different companies, including LensCrafters and Trader Joe's, as well as acquiring a franchise for Budget Car Rental.
His continued love of music gave him many years of pleasure, expanding into bluegrass and playing at festivals, often with his wife, Gaye Anne.
Robert always had a set of golf clubs in the trunk of his car, and he played often, sometimes several times a week. He got so proficient at the game that he became a certified golf instructor.
One of the best things about Robert was his sense of humor. His contagious smile would light up a room, and his jokes would make you laugh until it hurt.
Robert will be missed not only by his many friends, but especially by his family: daughter Amie of Altamonte Springs; brother Ken and his wife, Joyce, of DeLand; brother Terry and his wife, Celia, of Durham, North Carolina; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gaye Anne.
Memorial donations may be made to the local .
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21, 2019