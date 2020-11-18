1/1
Robert "Bobby" Wyche Jr.
1938 - 2020
JACKSONVILLE - Robert "Bobby" Wyche Jr., 82, passed peacefully Nov. 10, 2020, at his home, alongside a longtime friend, and family members Gwen, Kimberly, Jason and A'marah, and his special girl, Jayda Evans. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 529 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073, with visitation at 1:30 p.m. There will be a burial at the Jacksonville National Cemetery Friday, Dec. 4.
Bobby was born Oct. 22, 1938, in DeLand, the middle child of Robert and Georgia C. Wyche Sr.
After graduating from Euclid High School in DeLand, Bobby served three years in the U.S. Army.
Returning to his hometown, he became a Legion, as captain/pitcher for the 1961 local Negro semipro baseball team "The DeLand Rams."
Beginning in the 1960s and decades after, Bobby was a local champion while leading in local golf tournaments alongside some of DeLand greats at Southridge Golf Course in DeLand.
In the height of his life, Bobby married Paris Hyler Wyche in 1964. His wife preceded him in external rest after 30 years of marriage.
With this union, Bobby and Paris raised four lovely girls: Brenda (John) Wyche Flowers Dalley, Kathy and Wendy Wyche, all of DeLand, and Barbara (Shephan) Wyche-Bush of Deltona.
Bobby diligently worked while overcoming color barriers as one of the first Blacks employed by Publix Supermarket in DeLand. He also extended many years working with Pantry Pride for his love of produce.
Continually working with the City of DeLand and many other counties and states, Bobby was known for being a baseball player, referee, umpire and golfer all over the United States.
Alongside a local team called the Chisholm Blackhawks, he played in some of the best softball games in Florida and Georgia.
He was also known for his big smile and friendly attitude.
Bobby was preceded in rest by his parents, Robert and Georgia C. Wyche Sr.; and his two sisters, Virginia Wyche Allen and Marie Wyche Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memory 10 grandchildren, Quentin Wyche, Steven and DeSean Flowers, Latoria White, Michelle Sanders, Antione Adams, Kiara (Judge) Flowers-Jones, Paris (Christopher) Wyche-Smith, Natifah Davis and Lavontae Cooper; and 14 great-grandchildren, with a host of nieces and nephews.
Thank you for all your love, thoughts and prayers for the Wyche family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:30 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
NOV
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
DEC
4
Burial
Jacksonville National Cemetery
