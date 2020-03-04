|
|
Robin Gail Schwartz Kelly, 63, died Dec. 8, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Robin was the beloved wife of DeLand native John Inman Kelly, a member of the DeLand High School Class of 1973. The couple enjoyed a friendship of more than 40 years, as well as a romance of more than 20 years.
Robin is survived by her daughters, Ashley Pennypacker-Hill and Carson Pennypacker of Gainesville; sister Susan Wilder of Pembroke Pines; father Arthur Schwartz of Hollywood; and grandchildren Avery, Aliceann and Abram.
Robin worked her entire life in the medical field.
She and John were able to travel throughout Europe and the Caribbean during their time together, leaving behind limitless memories of their mutual love.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Mar. 4 to Mar. 19, 2020