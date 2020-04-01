|
|
Ronald Anthony Partridge, son of Everett and Della Partridge, started a long and fulfilling life 84 years ago on Feb. 18, 1936, in Springfield, Vermont, until the day of his passing on March 16, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Ronald found his forever home in DeBary, with his wife, Roseann Elizabeth Morrissey Partridge, and his children, Marcy, Kelly, Ronda and Daniel. He also had three other children from a previous marriage, Pam, Scott and Todd, who preceded him in death, as did his parents and his wife, Roseann.
Ronald is survived by his brother, Burl; and an abundance of grandchildren, Amy, Karen, Joshua, Justin, Zak and Seth; and great-grandchildren Ava, Bayli, Jack and Ardan.
Ronald's career history started in the U.S. Army.
He retired as a wastewater-management supervisor for the City of Sanford.
Ronald's hobbies included spending time with family and being Boy Scout leader in Kiwanis.
Ronald will forever be remembered as a loving, comedic, unfiltered and enigmatic role model to all.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 1 to Apr. 16, 2020