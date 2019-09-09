Home

Ronald Mac Fleming, 83, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.
Mr. Fleming was born June 8, 1936.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Esther L. Fleming; children Jeffrey Scott Fleming and Rhonda Kay Noel; brothers Bernard Fleming and Rodney Mullins; sisters Helen Damron and Shannon Conger; grandchildren Zachary Scott Fleming, Derek Linden Noel and Kayla Renae Bickish; and great-grandchildren LeeAnna Bickish and Bryce Bickish. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Rae Fleming Mullins, and sister Barbara Mullins.
Baldauff was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17, 2019
