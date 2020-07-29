1/1
Roy Bevan Seaton
1980 - 2020
DELAND - Roy Bevan Seaton, 39, moved on to Heaven to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 2, 2020.
Born Sept. 4, 1980, in Rockledge, Roy was the youngest son of Loretta Seaton and the late Randall Bevan Seaton.
He left behind his brother, Jason Seaton; his nephew, Walker Seaton; two half sisters, Lori Furr and Ginger Seaton Marks; two half brothers, Max Furr Jr. and Paul Hars; and several nieces and nephews.
Roy was a kind, soft-spoken person, who never spoke bad of anyone.
He will be missed deeply by his family.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jul. 29 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

