LAKE HELEN - Roy Ernest "Ernie" Bjorkman Jr., 82, went peacefully March 26, 2020, to be with his Lord, under hospice care. A celebration of his life will be forthcoming.
Born in Homestead to Roy and Edna Bjorkman Sr., Ernie was the second of three children.
After high school, Ernie joined the U.S. Navy, and was stationed in New London, Connecticut. He served as a machinist's mate maintenance engineer on the USS Cavalla submarine.
After four years in the Navy, he moved his family back to Homestead.
Ernie started working with Florida Power & Light in February 1965. He transferred to Sanford, and the family settled in Lake Helen, where he and his wife remained.
Ernie retired from the utilities company in November 1997, and followed his passion for animals and farming.
He volunteered with the Volusia County Fair, and became a director overseeing operations of the Old Plantation until his passing.
Ernie also volunteered with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office COP program for nearly 20 years.
An active member of Lake Helen United Methodist Church, he assisted with the food pantry, the pumpkin patch and outreach programs, and also held a spot on their board of trustees.
Preceding Ernie in death were his sister Gloria and his daughter Teresa. Survivors include his "Honey" of nearly 62 years, Rowena; two sons, Richard (Lisa) of Lake Helen and Gary (Lydia) of DeLand; two daughters, Christine (Dan) of Griffin, Georgia, and Suzette (Vince) of Brooklet, Georgia; his sister Ethel (Herb) of Fort Myers; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers to consider a memorial donation to the Lake Helen United Methodist Church Building Fund, 121 W. Delaware Ave., Lake Helen, FL 32744. Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Apr. 8 to Apr. 23, 2020