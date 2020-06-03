DELEON SPRINGS - Russell M. Gray, 75, went to be with the Lord May 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Gray was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Clay County, West Virginia, the son of Maynard and Ruby Gray.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrel "Joe" Gray and Billy Gray.
Mr. Gray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
His favorite pastime was playing spades and euchre.
Russell is survived by his sisters, Berma Ernst of Fishers, New York, Karen Conlon of Barre Center, New York, and Faye Calkins of New York; his life partner for 32 years, Maryann Rich; his family-in-law, Brenda and Bill Barrett, James and Carol G. Rich, Carol A. and George Rich, all of Florida; his many nieces and nephews, LeeAnn, William, Bonnie, Emily, Alexiel, Rey, Azrianna, all of Florida, and Kim M. of New York; and his very close friends for many years, Dave and Pat Erway of New York.
Memorial donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2380, 510 S. Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. Online memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhones.com. Lohman DeLand is in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.