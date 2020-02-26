|
DELAND - Ruth Ann "Rudy" Davis Thomas, 68, passed away Feb. 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Quail Hollow Clubhouse, 1968 Quail Hollow Drive in DeLand.
Rudy was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Pittsburgh, to Dorothy and Walter Davis. The oldest of three, she was an Army brat.
Rudy and her family moved to DeLand in 1959.
She graduated from DeLand High School, Class of 1969. During her time at the school, she was active in Tri-Hi-Y, the Marching Bulldogs, serving as head majorette, and was the unofficial Miss DHS of 1969.
After high school, Rudy found one of her many passions, caring for others.
In 1971, she graduated from the Winter Park Memorial Hospital School of Radiologic Technology.
She then moved to Atlanta for a short time.
Upon returning to DeLand, Rudy spent almost 30 years working in the field she loved, radiology. She eventually became the lead CT and MRI tech.
Rudy truly loved her patients and her work, often becoming a bright spot in many of her patients' days and lives.
In 1980, Rudy re-met the love of her life, Henry. They married the next year and were inseparable. Between 1983 and 1991, they had six children.
Rudy did everything and anything to provide for her children and give them the best life possible. She also became a second mom to many of her kids' friends. Whether it was snacks, a shoulder to cry on, motherly advice or just a safe place to be, she was there for anyone who needed her.
Rudy had many hobbies and interests. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, planning and catering weddings, hosting parties, cooking, essential oils and attending her children's activities.
She was a strong advocate for marijuana use for health needs.
Rudy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dorothy Davis, and her brother Dennis. She is survived by her loving husband, Henry; her pride and joy, her children, Kendrick, Cassie, Dottie, Roni, Wendy (Deon) and Chance (Vanessa); her world, her grandchildren, Beegie, Jade and Cassie; and her brother Jimmy.
Rudy has requested that memorial donations be made to support the Democratic Party. Alavon Direct Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 26 to Mar. 11, 2020