Ruth Janet Rogers Hague, 92, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2019, at home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Born on Columbus Day, 1927, to Harold and Caroline Rogers, Ruthie (known as Jan or Janet to her future friends in DeLand) grew up on the family farm in Southington, Connecticut.
The first eight years of Jan's education took place in a one-room schoolhouse. She then attended Northfield Preparatory School in Massachusetts, and continued her education at the University of Connecticut.
After graduation, Ruth Janet met her future husband, Dr. John A. Hague, in the summer of 1951 at the YMCA resort in Silver Bay, New York. They married the next summer and had their wedding reception on the lawn of her family home.
While in Connecticut, John taught at Yale and Ruth Janet worked as a dietitian for the West Hartford School System.
They soon began their family with two girls, first Carolyn and then Sarah.
In 1955, John was recruited to start an American Studies Department at Stetson University. He accepted, and the young family moved to DeLand and joined First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Shortly thereafter, third daughter Nancy and only son David were born.
The 1960s kept Jan busy sewing, cooking, raising four kids, and being an active "faculty wife." This was a special period of academic and social engagement for both faculty and students at Stetson.
As their kids began leaving for college, Jan worked part time as the kitchen manager for the church.
She also stayed busy playing bridge, hosting a dinner club, and joining her PEO sisterhood.
In their retirement years, Jan and John enjoyed their role as grandparents, traveling, and renewing old friendships.
In her final months, Jan continued to have a twinkle in her eye when she won at cards, ate good food (especially desserts), and saw pictures of her new great-granddaughter, Sarah Hayes.
Janet's kindness, encouragement, compassion and humor will always be remembered by her family and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, John, daughter Sarah Hague White in 1996, and daughter Nancy Hague in 2012.
She is survived by her son, David Hague of DeLand; her daughter, Carolyn Hague and son-in-law, Michael Pinkerton, of Vienna, Austria; son-in-law Terence White (Maryam Ghyabi) of Ormond Beach; grandson Peter Hague White of Daytona Beach; granddaughter Kaitlin White Gertner (Logan) and great-granddaughter, Sarah Hayes Gertner, all of Gainesville; her niece, Patricia Lumry (Rufus) of Bellevue, Washington; her nephew, John Rogers (Nancy) of Southington; niece Elizabeth Hague Ball (Scott) of Nashville, Tennessee; and nephew Dr. John Hague (Pat) of Richmond, Virginia.
In her final years, Janet enjoyed living in her home with son David and their dog, Max, along with the vital, loving assistance of her caretaker, Kathy Price and, ultimately, the further assistance of Halifax Health Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to Stetson University's Honors Program Endowment or First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 3 to Jan. 18, 2020