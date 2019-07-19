Sabrina Dreggors Brees, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother, went to be with the Lord July 6, 2019. A memorial service in her honor is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand, with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.

Sabrina was born March 20, 1969, in Jacksonville, to Richard and Chyrel Dreggors.

She grew up in DeLand, where she attended Starke Elementary School, Southwestern Seventh-Grade Center, DeLand Junior High School and DeLand Senior High School, Class of 1987.

Sabrina attended Florida State University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, and graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Brees, and their precious children, Madeline Grace and Caroline Mae; her father, Richard Dreggors of DeLand; her brothers, Rick Dreggors of Longwood and Michael Dreggors of DeLand; and nephews David, Wyatt and Leighton Dreggors. Sabrina was also blessed to have her uncle and aunt, Clifford and Nancy Royal Hockley of Texas, and her cousins, Roger and Brenda Myers, with her through her illness.

Sabrina returned with her family to DeLand in 2005 from Atlanta.

She became a certified residential contractor and joined the family business, Dreggors Construction.

Sabrina was always interested in real estate and became a licensed real estate agent in 2012, working for Charles Rutenberg Realty when she passed.

She was a member and past president of the Junior Service League of DeLand, a board member and past president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, and a member of the DeLand Garden Club and the Sunflower Circle. She served on the board of The House Next Door and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.

Sabrina loved the DeLand community, and was always willing to help if there was a need.

One of Sabrina's last projects was the rebuild of Freedom Playground, where she served as co-chairwoman and played an integral part in its success.

She was named West Volusian of the Year by DeLand Breakfast Rotary, to honor the tireless effort she put into the Freedom Playground rebuild.

Sabrina loved life and was devoted to her family, friends and community.

She loved to travel, and was recently in London and Paris with her family.

Whether on the streets of DeLand or New York City, Sabrina never met a stranger. She was always ready with a kind word, a laugh or hug if you needed one. She was a gift to so many of us and will be dearly missed.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, 101 N. Woodland Blvd., Suite 400, DeLand, FL 32720; to First Presbyterian Church of DeLand Student Ministries, 724 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720; or to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Allen-Summerhill was in charge. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 19 to Aug. 3, 2019