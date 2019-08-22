|
|
Samuel Arthur Williamson Jr., 79, loving husband and father of three, peacefully passed away Aug. 17, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave. in DeLand, with the Rev. Dr. Richard P. Chandler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Sam will be laid to rest in the chapel at DeLand Memorial Gardens, 600 E. Beresford Ave.
Born in Mobile, Alabama, to Martha Arvie Johns and Samuel Arthur Williamson Sr., the oldest of two children, Samuel grew up loving the outdoors - hunting, fishing and riding his horse - and helping with the family garden. This early experience was indelibly etched into his being.
Sam was proud that his maternal great-grandfather, Enoch Johns, was an early settler in Washington County, now the town of Chipley. He inherited 20 acres of the original homestead, which he planted in longleaf pine, a native tree to Florida, for the animals.
He was a true outdoorsman, and spent some of his leisure time hunting as a member of the Low Country Hunting Club in Estill, South Carolina, with his best buddies from DeLand.
In his later years, Sam enjoyed sharing his passion with his grandsons, Nathan and Dylan.
He was married to Linda Jean Rush. They were in the first grade together, although they have admitted their memory of each other is a little murky. There is a class photo that proves it, though, on the front steps of Old Shell Road School in Mobile. They later connected at Murphy High, and went on to forge a marriage that would last 62 years.
They had two daughters, Apryl and Kelli, by the time Sam graduated in 1964 with an engineering degree from Auburn University.
He decided he preferred business administration over engineering, and began his career in management with a heavy-duty Ford Truck dealership in Birmingham, Alabama. After that, he and Ford pickup trucks were inseparable.
And along came Cara Lee in 1965.
In 1976, out of the blue, a phone call changed the family destiny.
A Ford heavy-duty truck dealer wanted to interview Sam for a management position in Orlando. He was hired and the family gleefully moved to Florida.
A whole new world of opportunity opened.
Sam and Linda became nervous entrepreneurs, when they purchased a retail package store in 1981, now known as Amelia Liquors, and opened McCabe's one year later. The business is a landmark after 38 years!
Sam never met a stranger, and was dearly loved by his relatives and friends.
Being deeply religious, Sam nurtured his relationship with God at New Light Church.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, and three daughters, Apryl W. Ponikvar (Jack) of Newberry, Dr. Kelli Gwyn Hall, (Carl) of Underwood, Indiana, and Cara Lee Gwynn (David) of Tampa; along with a kitty cat named Angel.
Other survivors include his seven grandchildren: James Lawrence Ponikvar of Tampa; Nathaniel James Applegate, of Underwood; triplets Dylan Rush Applegate of Sacramento, California, Courtney Lyn Coots (Tucker) of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Rachel Gwyn Applegate of Houston, Texas; Jaden Lee Gwynn and Samuel William Gwynn of Tampa.
He is also survived by his sister, JoAnne W. McDonald of Mobile; three nieces; two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Journey's End Animal Sanctuary at 1899 Mercers Fernery Road, DeLand FL 32720, which provides lifetime care and shelter to abused and neglected animals.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6, 2019