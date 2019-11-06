|
|
Sandra E. "Sandie" Crimi, 63, died Oct. 29, 2019, after a seven-year battle with lung cancer. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m.
Born March 6, 1956, in Atlanta, Sandie graduated in 1974 from Lyman High School in Longwood, and in 1980 from the University of Central Florida, with a bachelor's degree in visual-arts education.
She worked in accounts payable at StyleMark in Ormond Beach.
All those who knew Sandie can testify to her warm personality, encouraging demeanor and very friendly attitude. She had the ability to focus on the positive in everyone, and she would never have a cross word or thought about anyone in public or private.
Above all, her smile and laugh would make you feel special.
Sandie was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie Zettler. She is survived by her sons, Franklyn, and Nicholas and his wife, Jordan; her brother, Maynard and his wife, Estelle, and their children, Matthew and his wife, Brianna, and Lynsey and her husband, Zhong Peng; and her mother-in-law, Ann Crimi.
Sandie loved animals, especially her cats, Boogie, Bela and Luna. She could not handle seeing animals abused or distressed, so it is requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Halifax Humane Society.
A special thanks goes out to the hospice crew for their loving care for Sandie.
Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 21, 2019