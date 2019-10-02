Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
115 East Howry Avenue
DeLand, FL
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
724 N. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
115 East Howry Avenue
DeLand, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
724 N. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL
DELAND - Sandra Davis Kennedy, 76, passed away peacefully Sept. 25, 2019, in Daytona Beach, surrounded by her family. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, welcoming family and friends at 9:30 a.m.
After fighting 11 years, Sandra lost her battle to cancer. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to DeLand when she was 7 years old.
Sandra retired from Volusia County School Board after 36 years.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert S. Kennedy; two sons, Steven (Jennifer) Kennedy and Darren (Nicole) Kennedy; and five grandchildren, Mallory, Brandon, Garrett, Kaylee and Savannah, whom she loved dearly.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, 2019
