|
|
DELAND - Sandra Davis Kennedy, 76, passed away peacefully Sept. 25, 2019, in Daytona Beach, surrounded by her family. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, welcoming family and friends at 9:30 a.m.
After fighting 11 years, Sandra lost her battle to cancer. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, and moved to DeLand when she was 7 years old.
Sandra retired from Volusia County School Board after 36 years.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert S. Kennedy; two sons, Steven (Jennifer) Kennedy and Darren (Nicole) Kennedy; and five grandchildren, Mallory, Brandon, Garrett, Kaylee and Savannah, whom she loved dearly.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Allen-Summerhill was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, 2019