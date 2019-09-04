Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
To be announced at a later date
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford Puffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford Bruce "Sandy" Puffer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sanford Bruce "Sandy" Puffer Obituary
CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Sanford Bruce "Sandy" Puffer, 78, a former resident of DeLand, peacefully passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. An intimate celebration of his life will be held for his family and close friends in Chesterfield. A separate service will follow in DeLand.
Mr. Puffer was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of John Sanford Puffer and Helen Ruth Murray-Howard.
He served as a machinist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Having held various positions throughout his life, none was more important to him than his role caring for his ailing sister.
He never lost his love for engines or his country. He could often be found working in his garage or watching NASCAR.
Sandy leaves behind a loving family: two daughters and their spouses, Colleen and Sean LaClair, and Deirdre and Thomas Brown, all of Chesterfield; two grandsons, Philip Brown of Chesterfield, and Brian Chegini of Brooklyn, New York; beloved nieces Sharon and Trude; beloved nephew Eugene; and countless friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Puffer, Timothy Puffer, Dorothy Wise and Elizabeth Cole.
The family requests donations be made to www.nwf.org/Our-Work/Wildlife-Conservation in his name.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.