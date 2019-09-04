|
CHESTERFIELD, Va. - Sanford Bruce "Sandy" Puffer, 78, a former resident of DeLand, peacefully passed away Aug. 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. An intimate celebration of his life will be held for his family and close friends in Chesterfield. A separate service will follow in DeLand.
Mr. Puffer was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of John Sanford Puffer and Helen Ruth Murray-Howard.
He served as a machinist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Having held various positions throughout his life, none was more important to him than his role caring for his ailing sister.
He never lost his love for engines or his country. He could often be found working in his garage or watching NASCAR.
Sandy leaves behind a loving family: two daughters and their spouses, Colleen and Sean LaClair, and Deirdre and Thomas Brown, all of Chesterfield; two grandsons, Philip Brown of Chesterfield, and Brian Chegini of Brooklyn, New York; beloved nieces Sharon and Trude; beloved nephew Eugene; and countless friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Puffer, Timothy Puffer, Dorothy Wise and Elizabeth Cole.
The family requests donations be made to www.nwf.org/Our-Work/Wildlife-Conservation in his name.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019