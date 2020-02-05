|
Sarah Anderson Flowers, 87, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, at Carlton Shores Health and Rehabilitation Center in Daytona Beach. Her family will receive guests at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home in Crescent City, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with evangelist Thomas Parrott officiating. Burial will follow at Seville Cemetery.
Mrs. Flowers was born in Sanford, lived in Seville for more than 40 years, and then lived in Pierson for more than eight years.
She was a homemaker who loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and she loved to shop.
Mrs. Flowers was preceded in death by her husbands, Lambert Harvey Anderson and John Shelton Flowers; and her parents, Eugene and Maggie Oglesby. She is survived by her children, Jimmy (Suzanne) Anderson of Pierson, Lucille (Thomas) Parrott of Seville, John (Susan) Anderson of DeLand and Wes (Sherle) Anderson of Bunnell; siblings Shirley (Ricky) Goodwin and Barbara Carter, all of Enterprise, Oren Oglesby and Henry (Shirley) Oglesby, all of Georgetown, Joe (Sharon) Oglesby of DeLand, Donald Oglesby of East Palatka, and Fred Oglesby of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Clayton Frank & Biggs Funeral Home in Crescent City was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Feb. 5 to Feb. 20, 2020