DELAND - Sarah Jo Bookhardt Thomas, 91, entered Heaven May 27, 2019, in the loving care of Parkview ALF. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North, South Carolina. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Providence Baptist Church in Orangeburg, South Carolina, with the Rev. Kimmett Lott officiating. Burial will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jo was born June 27, 1927, in Elloree, South Carolina, to Harry Bair and Kathleen Bair Gohagan.

She grew up in the home of her grandparents, H. Walter and Addie Livingston Bookhardt.

After graduating from Elloree High School, Jo moved with her mother and stepfather, Wallace Gohagan, to DeLand.

She worked for Southern Bell, and was a model for Berman's Clothing Store.

On a visit back to South Carolina, Jo met and fell in love with Henry B. "H.B." Thomas Jr. The couple married in 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elloree, and made their home in North.

In 1959, they moved to DeLand.

Jo was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school.

She retired from Sherwood Medical in 1998.

She and H.B. returned to the family home in North.

Jo was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Orangeburg, and was the oldest living member.

She enjoyed music, reading, cooking, shopping and vacations.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, H.B., sister Martha Smith, and son-in-law Ross Dickinson. She is survived by a son, Henry (Rudy) Thomas; daughter Janie Dickinson; grandchildren Lee Anderson, Kendrick Thomas, Cassie Thomas, Dottie Jo Thomas, Roni Thomas, Wendy (Deon) Dukhu and Chance (Vanessa) Thomas, all of DeLand, and Kelly Dickinson and Laura Vyner of Texas; and great-grandchildren Caleb, Beegie, Jade, Cassie, Ewan and Nick.

Our mother and grandmother will be missed for her love and encouragement, great meals, beautiful smile, and humorous quick wit.

Lankford was in charge. Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 29 to June 3, 2019