Saverio Antonio Boi
DELTONA - Saverio Antonio Boi, 88, of Tortolì, Sardinia, succumbed to Alzheimer's disease April 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary, with the date to be determined.
Saverio loved art, especially working with ceramics.
He owned a ceramics factory in Rome, and sold his pieces around the world.
Saverio spent his free time cooking for the family, watching soccer and Seinfeld on TV, creating beautiful music on the violin, and playing with his children, nieces and nephews. Saverio was always there to lend a helping hand or make someone laugh. He was a hard worker and a dreamer.
His charisma and infectious smile will be missed.
Saverio is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynnann Macaluso Boi; sons Marco Boi, Davide Boi and Joseph Boi; daughters Laura Boi and Christina Boi; sisters Carla Iolanda Boi and Assunta Boi; brother Fortunato Boi; grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Saverio was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone.

Published in The West Volusia Beacon from May 6 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
St. Ann’s Catholic Church
