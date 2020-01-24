|
DELAND - Dr. Seymour "Sy" Weiner, 84, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Services will be private.
Dr. Weiner was born Dec. 14, 1935, in the Bronx, New York.
He grew up in an orphanage, and went to Yeshiva University Preparatory School (Talmudical Academy) and James Monroe High School.
He graduated from City College of New York in 1957, and attended Albert Einstein Medical School, graduating in 1961 with honors.
Dr. Weiner interned at Baltimore City Hospital, and completed his residency in radiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, continuing in 1964 as an instructor of radiology at the school.
He served two years in Korea.
Dr. Weiner was a radiologist in Texas.
He was an associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Maryland until 1974, leaving to become one of the first freestanding radiation oncologists in the U.S. He continued to develop the concept throughout the Baltimore region.
Dr. Weiner was the founder of the Freestanding Radiation Oncologists of the U.S., the Mid-Atlantic Society of Radiation Oncologists, and the Baltimore Oncology Club.
He retired from medicine in 1989, and became an avid pilot, starting the Malibu Pilots Association, and flying medical missionaries.
Dr. Weiner was an instructor of ballroom dancing, certified by the London-based society The Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing.
He was a lifelong autodidact and attended several universities throughout Florida, obtaining certificates in proficiency in Judaic studies.
Dr. Weiner was a strong believer in continuing higher education for senior citizens.
He was married twice, and is survived by two sons, Eric and Paul, and his first wife, Carole Weiner. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Weiner.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jan. 24 to Feb. 8, 2020