Shirley Christine Mobley Crites
Shirley Christine Mobley Crites, 65, entered her rest in Christ July 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at LifePoint Community Church, 1747 W. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Mrs. Crites was born Aug. 18, 1953, in DeLand, and grew up in Lake Helen.
She retired March 14, 2019, after 34 years of employment with Lockheed Martin.
Mrs. Crites' life was a living testimony of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Countless people aspired to live according to her faith.
Her unselfish love for her family and friends will be etched in our hearts, forever.
Mrs. Crites is survived by her husband, Daryel, and two sons, Greg and Jason.
Proverbs 31:25-31
Memorial donations may be made to the . Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2019