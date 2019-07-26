Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
LifePoint Community Church
1747 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Shirley Christine (Mobley) Crites


1953 - 2019
Shirley Christine (Mobley) Crites Obituary
Shirley Christine Mobley Crites
Shirley Christine Mobley Crites, 65, entered her rest in Christ July 21, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at LifePoint Community Church, 1747 W. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Mrs. Crites was born Aug. 18, 1953, in DeLand, and grew up in Lake Helen.
She retired March 14, 2019, after 34 years of employment with Lockheed Martin.
Mrs. Crites' life was a living testimony of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Countless people aspired to live according to her faith.
Her unselfish love for her family and friends will be etched in our hearts, forever.
Mrs. Crites is survived by her husband, Daryel, and two sons, Greg and Jason.
Proverbs 31:25-31
Memorial donations may be made to the . Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2019
