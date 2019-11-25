|
ELM CITY, N.C. - Shirley Mae Demeritt, 86, formerly of DeLand and Key West, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, at home. The family will receive friends 1-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. in Key West, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Key West Cemetery. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Shirley was a lady of several hobbies, which included horses and horseback riding, dancing, Elvis movies, and technology, from computers to smartphones, with all the apps and games.
She was an amazing person, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shelly Thorne and her husband, John; son Darrell Demeritt; granddaughter Jennifer Demeritt; grandsons John Thorne and Andrew Demeritt; great-granddaughters Jazmine Carter, Jailah Carter, Tyrin Demeritt and Alana Demeritt; a beloved sister-in-law; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her inseparable four-legged companion, Maya.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise "Queenie" Sawyer and her husband, Elsworth "Clennie" Demeritt.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net. Dean-Lopez Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 25 to Dec. 7, 2019