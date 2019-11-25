Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Dean-Lopez Funeral Home
418 Simonton St.
Key West, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Dean-Lopez Funeral Home
418 Simonton St.
Key West, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 E. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Demeritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Demeritt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Demeritt Obituary
ELM CITY, N.C. - Shirley Mae Demeritt, 86, formerly of DeLand and Key West, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, at home. The family will receive friends 1-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St. in Key West, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Key West Cemetery. A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Shirley was a lady of several hobbies, which included horses and horseback riding, dancing, Elvis movies, and technology, from computers to smartphones, with all the apps and games.
She was an amazing person, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shelly Thorne and her husband, John; son Darrell Demeritt; granddaughter Jennifer Demeritt; grandsons John Thorne and Andrew Demeritt; great-granddaughters Jazmine Carter, Jailah Carter, Tyrin Demeritt and Alana Demeritt; a beloved sister-in-law; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her inseparable four-legged companion, Maya.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise "Queenie" Sawyer and her husband, Elsworth "Clennie" Demeritt.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net. Dean-Lopez Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 25 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -