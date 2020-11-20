LONGBOAT KEY - Shirley Victoria Cherrington Hunt Given Beachum, 99, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Her cremated remains will be interred at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Born Aug. 7, 1921, in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, Shirley was the daughter of Ralph and Edith Longenberger Cherrington.
With America's entry into World War II in 1941, Shirley joined the Women's Army Corps. She initially served as a link instructor in Pueblo, Colorado, where she met and married a pilot, Lt. Grady Hunt.
She was later assigned to the Army Airways Communications System and transferred to London, enduring the dangerous and continual German bombing assault.
While there, Shirley received the tragic news that her husband and his entire crew were killed, when his B-24 was shot down over Holland.
Upon Germany's surrender, she was sent to Wiesbaden, Germany, until her discharge in November 1945.
After her return to the U.S., Shirley moved with her mother to Sarasota, where she married Stanley Given. Together, they owned and operated the Tail O' the Pup Restaurants in Sarasota and Branchville, New Jersey.
In 1963, the family moved to DeLand, where her husband served as executive vice president of Ardmore Farms, the citrus division of the H.W. Given Co.
In 1980, Shirley returned to Longboat Key to care for her mother, Edith, and soon became a fixture at Longbeach Village.
She served as president of the Longboat Key Historical Society, and was active in the Longboat Key Center for the Arts.
A visit to Shirley's home would always reveal a new painting on her easel.
She endeared herself to many friends on the island, and will always be remembered for her unwavering opinions, her sense of humor, and her uncanny meticulous memory.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Baron Given and his wife, Monica, and Stanley Given and his wife, Dr. Terri Dolan; five grandchildren, Wendy, Cindi, Chelsea, Brittany and Tori; five great-grandchildren, Logan, Alyssa, Nic, Julia and Kylee; a brother, Rodney Cherrington and his wife, Suzi; and a vast number of nieces, nephews and cousins. To all, she was known as Nana Shirley.
Having lived for 99 years and 3 months, one of her last requests was to tell her friends how much she loved and appreciated them. They were the icing on her cake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans
or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
