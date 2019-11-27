|
|
DELAND - Shreve W. "Stan" Stanwood, 80, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at LindenLea Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at DeLand Elks Lodge No. 1463, 614 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand.
Born Nov. 7, 1938, in Oakland, California, Mr. Stanwood was a certified public accountant, practicing in Nevada and California.
He was an active member of the DeLand Elks, serving as treasurer and chairman of business practices.
Stan loved to read and play golf.
Surviving are his wife, Karen DuVoisin Stanwood of DeLand; his son, Michael Stanwood; granddaughter Tessa Stanwood Nguyen; and his great-granddaughter, Baseline Nguyen, all of California.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019