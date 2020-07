Or Copy this URL to Share

DELTONA - Born Sept. 13, 1984, Stacy Erin Bickford, 35, entered into eternity June 28, 2020. A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Gemini Springs in DeBary. Please bring your mask and practice social distancing to be considerate of others with compromised immune systems.

Stacy was survived by many loved ones, and loved by many more!

Fly high, baby girl!!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store