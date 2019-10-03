|
|
On Oct. 1, 2019, a husband lost his best friend and wife, a son and daughter lost their mother, grandchildren lost their Mimi, and a mother lost her daughter, as Star Hubbard Cook lost her long battle with lung disease, and gained her angel wings in Heaven. A viewing will be 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Star was truly a warrior, as family and many friends had supported her during this long battle.
She was a fighter.
Star never gave up hope, nor complained, but instead remained positive when most would have given up the fight.
Many visits from friends and co-workers would always leave with their spirits uplifted and left a better person.
Born and raised in DeLand, Star was a 1974 graduate of DeLand High School.
She retired from Florida Hospital DeLand, working in accounting and in the facilities management division for 30 years.
Star was blessed with a beautiful voice, and sang many times in her church, Stetson Baptist, as well as in the choir and with the Sonrise Singers with her husband.
Her hobbies included horseback-riding, crafting, baking, and collecting china, angels, and Christmas villages and décor.
Star had an endless joy for life. She was funny, a practical joker, and you never knew what mischief she was up to. Her love for family and her Lord and Savior were enormous, and she cherished her time with the grandchildren, and playing with her dogs.
Star is survived by her loving family: her husband of 35 years, Michael Cook Sr.; son Michael Cook Jr.; daughter Channing Gerber; son-in-law Andrew Gerber; her mother, Betty Hubbard; three grandchildren, Colton, Duke and Kinsley; her dogs, Charlie and Tommy; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Hubbard; sister Kathryn Hubbard; and brother Steven Hubbard.
To post a memory of Star for her family, visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com. Lankford was in charge.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Oct. 3 to Oct. 16, 2019