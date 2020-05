Or Copy this URL to Share

DELAND - Stefani Ostrowski, 94, died May 10, 2020.

Born Feb. 19, 1926, in Poland, Stefani did clerical work in the automotive industry.

Alavon Direct Cremation Service is in charge.



