Stephen L. Ross Obituary
TEQUESTA - Stephen L. Ross, a 40-year resident of Tequesta, died June 20, 2019.
A graduate of DeLand High School and The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Mr. Ross was a well-respected member of the title-insurance community since 1973.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce; daughters Glory and Joy; five grandchildren; sons-in-law David and Paul; sister Diane (Jerry); brother Tim (Katherine); and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Harry, and his sister, Nancy.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from July 2 to July 14, 2019
