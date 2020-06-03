ORANGE CITY - Stuart King "Stu" Edmonds, 87, died May 23, 2020.

Stu, the son of Harvey and Gladys Haggarty Edmonds, was born in Watertown, New York; and grew up there and in Warsaw, New York, where he graduated as high-school valedictorian.

Stu attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning a bachelor's degree in engineering.

Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade.

After his service, Stu worked for IBM Corp. throughout upstate New York.

In 1969, he went to work for GTE Sylvania in metropolitan Boston.

Stu and his family lived in Acton, Massachusetts, for 30 years. While living in Massachusetts, he and his wife, Gale, developed an affection for Cape Cod. He cherished the long summer days on the bay, and enjoyed the visits of friends and relatives.

Stu was preceded in death in 2014 by his wife of 52 years, Gale. He is survived by his children, Thomas K. of Inverness and Leslie E. Reid of Apopka; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brooke and Douglas Edmonds, and Dray Reid; a sister, Anita Powell of North Syracuse, New York; cousins, nieces and nephews; and friend Marianne Berkes of Orange City.

Stu retired in 1994, eventually settling in DeLand in 2005, where he enjoyed tennis, golf, playing bridge, and attending concerts at the Stetson University School of Music.

A lifelong Presbyterian, he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Sudbury, Massachusetts, serving as an elder and deacon.

Having moved south, Stu was active at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.

A memorial donation to the School of Music, Stetson University, Unit 8399, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32723, will be appreciated. Lankford is in charge.



