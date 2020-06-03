Stuart King "Stu" Edmonds
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORANGE CITY - Stuart King "Stu" Edmonds, 87, died May 23, 2020.
Stu, the son of Harvey and Gladys Haggarty Edmonds, was born in Watertown, New York; and grew up there and in Warsaw, New York, where he graduated as high-school valedictorian.
Stu attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning a bachelor's degree in engineering.
Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade.
After his service, Stu worked for IBM Corp. throughout upstate New York.
In 1969, he went to work for GTE Sylvania in metropolitan Boston.
Stu and his family lived in Acton, Massachusetts, for 30 years. While living in Massachusetts, he and his wife, Gale, developed an affection for Cape Cod. He cherished the long summer days on the bay, and enjoyed the visits of friends and relatives.
Stu was preceded in death in 2014 by his wife of 52 years, Gale. He is survived by his children, Thomas K. of Inverness and Leslie E. Reid of Apopka; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Brooke and Douglas Edmonds, and Dray Reid; a sister, Anita Powell of North Syracuse, New York; cousins, nieces and nephews; and friend Marianne Berkes of Orange City.
Stu retired in 1994, eventually settling in DeLand in 2005, where he enjoyed tennis, golf, playing bridge, and attending concerts at the Stetson University School of Music.
A lifelong Presbyterian, he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Sudbury, Massachusetts, serving as an elder and deacon.
Having moved south, Stu was active at First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.
A memorial donation to the School of Music, Stetson University, Unit 8399, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32723, will be appreciated. Lankford is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved