BOYNTON BEACH - Susan Hathaway McDonell, 75, passed away peacefully Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Susan was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Miami, the middle child between her two siblings, Virginia and John Hathaway.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hooper Hathaway Jr. and Marjorie Hunken Hathaway, and her brother, U.S. Air Force Capt. John Hooper Hathaway III.
Susan graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in physical therapy.
She worked at LSU Medical School in New Orleans, practicing as a physical therapist when she met her husband of 50 years, Charles Franklin McDonell Jr.
Susan and Frank settled in Hickory, North Carolina, where they raised their two children, Chip and Ashley.
Susan was an avid tennis player until her 40s, when a knee injury transitioned her athletic passion to golf. She also explored her artistic side through a love of bonsai and ikebana.
Susan was an amazing cook, and all who visited her home were welcomed with a four-star dinner.
She was a lover of life, and a cherished wife and mother. She was active in her community, participating in the Service League and Catawba County Medical Auxiliary.
Susan is survived by her husband, Charles Franklin McDonell Jr.; son Charles Franklin McDonell III of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; daughter Anne Ashley McDonell of Charlotte, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Charlie and Finley; and sister Virginia Louise Dunwody of Highlands, North Carolina.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The West Volusia Beacon from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019